Laynie Richardson: Letter to the Editor

Students have been stressing over tests that actually matter all semester, and these just add to it. The website (https://standardizedtests.procon.org/ ) said that the tests are useful for teacher examinations, but how does it show what the teachers have taught us if no one knows what will be on the test? They also ¨gauge areas for improvement¨ as the website states. This can also be seen in the final exams that teachers create, which goes back to my point from before about not knowing the material on the test. Another point made by ProCon is, “[Testing] offers meaningful data to help students in marginalized groups.” This is just saying that students can be put into groups by their “weak spots” from the test. Teachers can get this information from their own tests that they create.