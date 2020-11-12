 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS West Ridge request denied, Wolfpack football to begin play in Class 6A ranks
A request by West Ridge High School to play at the  5A level in football for the upcoming 2021 season was denied by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s Board of Control, which met on Thursday in Murfreesboro.
West Ridge, which will go into existence in the fall, will be a combination of Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North high schools. An enrollment projection of 1,448 was submitted and the Wolfpack was originally placed in 5A for the two-year classification period that includes 2021-22 and 2022-23.
However, according to the TSSAA website, the Board of Control ruled that the enrollment estimate should be based on currently available information. The Board eventually settled for an enrollment of 1,545, which put the Wolfpack into the 6A classification for football for the next two years.
The Wolfpack will be part of a six-team Region 1-6A that also added William Blount on Thursday.
In other actions in what was a lengthy meeting, the TSSAA approved a request that all district and region basketball tournaments during the upcoming season be held in their entirety atthe higher-seed teams.
The TSSAA also revealed that the Williamson County Ag-Expo Center in Franklin will not be available for the state wrestling meet in February due to the facility being used as a primary COVID-19 testing center. Other options are currently under consideration.
The two-year classifications for the three area local schools can be found on B-2.
 
 
TSSAA District/Region Classifications
2021-22; 2022-23
(includes Sullivan East, Tennessee High, West Ridge)
Football
Class 6A: Dobyns-Bennett, Jefferson County, Morristown East, Science Hill, West Ridge, William Blount
Class 5A: Cherokee, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Morristown West, Tennessee High
Class 4A: Elizabethton, Grainger, Greeneville, Seymour, Sullivan East, Volunteer
Basketball, Baseball, Softball
Region 1-AAAA: Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, West Ridge
Region 1-AAA: Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Unicoi County, Volunteer
Volleyball
Region 1-AAA: Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, West Ridge
Region 1-AA: Elizabethton, Johnson County, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Unicoi County, Volunteer
Soccer
Region 1-AAA: Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, West Ridge
Region 1-AA: Elizabethton, Greeneville, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Unicoi County, Volunteer
Wrestling
Region 1-AA: Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, West Ridge
 Region 1-A: Chuckey-Doak, David Crockett, Elizabethton, Greeneville, Happy Valley, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Volunteer, West Greene.
Track & Field
Class AAA, Section 1: (22 schools) inc. West Ridge
Class AA, East: (32 schools) Sullivan East, Tennessee High
Cross Country
Class 1-AAA:  (9 schools) West Ridge
Class 1-A-AA: (21 schools Sullivan East, Tennessee High
Golf
Class 1-AA: (9 schools) Sullivan East, Tennessee High, West Ridge
