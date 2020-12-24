Hadassah McDonald: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

School is one of the most essential parts of a child’s life. In school, it is important that we are taught the basic things we need to know before we become adults. In the time that the school has an influence over us, there should be a bigger focus on real-life skills. We need to be taught how to do our taxes or what a mortgage is while we are in high school.

Tennessee High has the chance to teach us more things to prepare us for life as adults. As insignificant as this topic might seem, please take into consideration that everyone has to do their taxes, learn how to manage their money, and learn many other necessary life skills, such as cooking, cleaning or time management. A study from everfi.com shows that more than a quarter of students believe they will be unprepared to manage their finances upon high school graduation. As a student myself, I have not been taught how to manage money by myself let alone time management or any other crucial skills. Our school needs to include a required class that teaches us how to manage money, how to pay our taxes, and overall set ourselves up for success. If we are not taught these things we could potentially be unsuccessful.