Garrett Embree: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

School is consistently becoming more rigorous. Yet, the skills we can use to succeed in life are being placed on the wayside. Due to this, schools are giving the unintentional image that they care more about test scores than they do about their students’ future success.

Every day, I spend hours upon hours sitting in my classes learning complex problems or how to balance chemical equations. However, never have I once been told how to balance a checkbook, open a savings account, or even spend my money wisely. If you ask me, this seems like a major flaw in our education. It is great to know how to calculate how many atoms a banana has, but we should probably learn how to make sure we can pay for it as well.

According to Lifehack.org, “One more thing you should definitely know how to do is money management. Unless you have chosen to study something that’s strictly related to economy, not a single class you attended taught you abouthow to handle money, save it, and invest it; and this usually turns out to be a serious problem in adulthood”. Although school does teach you how to make a deadline, work as a team, and be punctual, without other necessary skills, these are worthless. School may prepare us for life in some ways; however, I feel there is more that can be done to help us succeed.