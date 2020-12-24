Emma Carlson: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

In kids as young as four or five, mental health is a huge issue. Encompassing everything from learning disorders to anxiety issues, mental disorders impact 1 in 5 children. In schools, these issues are often overlooked and cast aside.

Schools do have guidance counselors who receive psychological training, but students are not made aware of this. With this lack of information, many students believe they are simply there for academic issues, leading to an unwillingness to talk to them. On top of that, mental health is not well taught in schools, leading to feelings of fear or shame for talking about it, and a massive social stigma.

Schools should present information on their counselors’ training or institute a licensed psychiatrist. As for a lack of education, schools should add classes about mental health and ways to address it to their official curriculum. Furthermore, teachers assign large amounts of work, leaving students constantly stressed about, and likely unmotivated to do, their work, creating never-ending stress. This can be eliminated by providing a workload limit for each class per day.