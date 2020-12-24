Dani Glass: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Imagine how much creativity would be in schools without the fine arts. The answer? Barley any. Fine art programs bring out the creative side in students and help them engage with each other. The fine arts program at Tennessee High School (THS) includes art, theatre, choir, and band. These classes have much to offer and even more potential that could be unlocked with greater funding. This is why I strongly believe more of the school’s funding should be put towards the fine art programs at THS.

Fine art programs do not just help richen the minds of students; they also help build stronger connections with others. It is already hard to navigate the waters of high school, but doing it alone is all that much harder. Fine arts can bring students with similar interests together and help them make connections. While we are fortunate to have a fine arts program at THS, I feel as if it could have more funding. With more funding for the fine art programs we could reach more people, we could host more concerts/showings, and we would have an increased access to supplies.