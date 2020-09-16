County school director proposes return to in-person learning

Sullivan County Schools Director Dr. David Cox will recommend restarting in-person classes on Sept. 28 for elementary and middle school students and on Oct. 19 for high school students, the director said in a Wednesday afternoon statement.

Cox said he will recommend that plan to the Sullivan County Board of Education, which is scheduled to meet Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Sullivan Central High School’s Little Theater, after a 4:30 p.m. work session in the same room.

The county schools started the academic year on Aug. 5 with entirely remote online learning before switching to a partially online, partially in-person model on Aug. 24.

“We are pleased that our COVID-19 numbers have improved to a level that we can consider bringing students back for more in-person learning as a parent option, and are thankful to our community members for their help in minimizing the spread of COVID-19,” Cox said in the statement.