Chelsea Proffitt: Letter to the Editor

Dear editor,

A huge issue for students all around the world is grades. Grades are an inefficient way to decide how smart a student is. Since tests make up the majority of our grades, the kids who test better will end with better grades than those who do not, even when the bad test taker knows more information. Grades also determine what kind of education we can get when we go to college. The better your grades are, the better schools you can get into, and the better scholarships you can get. Grades are not fair, and are not an effective way to determine a student’s intelligence.

As stated on thnk.org, students focus more on their grades than they do on learning and understanding information given to them. A student’s main goal is to have a good GPA in order to get into a decent college with a nicely sized scholarship. This causes students to choose “Easy A” classes instead of more advanced classes, because they fear a bad grade. If students did not fear bad grades, they would choose the harder classes, and learn more from them. This would result in having smarter students, even if the grades were not straight A’s.