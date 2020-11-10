BVPS to temporarily switch to online learning only after Thanksgiving break

BRISTOL, Va. --- Bristol Virginia Public Schools will switch to online learning only from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, a post on the school system's official Facebook page states.

The post states that the school district has seen success providing a safe, in-person learning environment during the pandemic, but that success has been reliant on the system being proactive. The decision to switch to online learning only during the week immediately following Thanksgiving break is proactive step to keep the schools as a safe learning environment.

"As we have seen a significant increase of cases in our community, we have also seen a slight increase of positive cases in our schools. Thankfully, those cases have not resulted in transmission or a large number of quarantines that would prevent us from continuing in our current learning format. However, we know that the return of college students to our area and the increase of family gatherings around Thanksgiving will cause more of our students and staff to be exposed to COVID-19," the post states.

The temporary switch will also allow the school system to do a thorough deep cleaning of school buildings, troubleshoot potential issues that could occur if the system moves to a fully virtual environment in the future and develop a childcare program to serve working parents of elementary aged students, the post states.