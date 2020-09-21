 Skip to main content
Bristol Tennessee classrooms to reopen five days a week
Bristol Tennessee classrooms to reopen five days a week

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Students who opted for in-person learning in Bristol Tennessee City Schools will be back in their classrooms five days a week starting Oct. 13, according to a statement published Monday on the school system’s website.

Dr. Annette Tudor, the director of schools, said in the statement that BTCS had made the decision “after careful consideration of all data and other information available to us….”

“...we have experienced significant success in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in our district,” Tudor said. “I credit the limited spread of the virus in our schools to the commitment of our students and staff in following safety protocols.”

Tudor said that elementary students will have a chance to switch between remote and in-person learning after nine weeks, and said that middle and high school students will be able to make that switch at the end of the semester if they choose. 

The full statement is available online at https://www.btcs.org/

