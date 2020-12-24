Ashley Worley: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Did you know that more than 33% of elementary to high school students experience test anxiety? According to the article “How high stakes standardized testing is harming our children’s mental health” by Parents Across America, standardized testing is one of the main reasons why children are experiencing test anxiety, which in turn is causing tremendous amounts of stress. Stress can undermine learning, prolong mental health issues, and even hinder development in the brain.

Most school districts are using standardized testing as a way to see students’ academic progression. These tests are not accurate depictions of this because test anxiety or stress can cause a reduction of the score on your test, which then threatens the belief of students’ academic success. Let us use me as an example, I get good grades, but whenever testing comes around, I stress about how I need to make a good grade on the test, which in turn causes me to do poorly.