Alice Shi: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

As the worldwide pandemic continues to influence our lives, it has left many issues unresolved. At the beginning of this school year, I, like many students, was confused about how everyone was going back to school. While I believe that our school has done a good job taking COVID-19 seriously and handling this chaotic year, there is a topic I found concerning: a lack of urgency around COVID-19 within our community. Not everyone is worried about the effect this pandemic has on others. Lack of concern around COVID-19 is hazardous for schools and will have severe consequences if urgency is not emphasized; thus, due to this lack of urgency and its potential havoc on students, I believe schools should go virtual for the time being.

According to Google News, from May 2 to June 28, COVID cases surged from about 29,000 to 39,000. From Aug. 1 to Sept. 25, cases swelled and remained around 54,000. There is a good assumption to be made that schools led to this increase. While I applaud our school system for trying its best to ensure safety for students, it is not enough. Many families are still suffering from worrying about their safety. Would it not be more beneficial for students to worry about tests rather than their lives?