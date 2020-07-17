This week area school districts began unveiling their reopening plans in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three school systems in Sullivan County plan to start the 2020-21 school year in the first week of August, with options for students to attend in person or do so remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School leaders from Bristol, Tennessee, Kingsport and Sullivan County and officials from the county’s Regional Health Department announced a back-to-school plan during a news conference July 8. Bristol, Tennessee and Kingsport will start school Aug. 3. Sullivan County’s school system does not have an exact date set yet, but it will start between Aug. 3-5.
Schools in Washington County, Virginia, are slated to reopen Aug. 10 with a blend of in-person and remote learning.
For planning purposes and in order to reopen schools, Washington County Public Schools will implement a hybrid schedule in which students in respective cohorts, A and B, will alternate in-person and remote learning days, Superintendent Brian Ratliff said in a release prepared for parents.
Under this plan, whoever is assigned as Cohort “A” will attend in-person school on Mondays and Tuesdays but participate in remote learning on Thursdays and Fridays.
Students assigned to Cohort “B” are set to use remote learning on Mondays and Tuesdays then attend school on Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays are designated for specific tutoring, remediation, review and catch-up, collaborative planning and deep cleaning, Ratliff said.
And during a news conference Thursday, Bristol Virginia City Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan unveiled the school system’s plans to reopen for the 2020-21 school year. Titled “Recover, Reimagine, Return,” the plan was developed by more than 60 stakeholders, including leaders, teachers, support staff, parents, students and community members.
Under the current plan, classes will start Aug. 20 and students will be allowed to attend classes in person or remotely if they have health issues or their parents are concerned about them being in classrooms.
Read more about these reopening plans here:
Sullivan County: https://heraldcourier.com/news/local/watch-now-leaders-of-sullivan-bristol-and-kingsport-school-systems-unveil-plans/article_0f3e35ba-dc1f-536e-8f21-15d515d417e6.html
Washington County: https://heraldcourier.com/news/schools-in-washington-county-virginia-to-have-hybrid-schedule/article_2792cd66-5717-57dd-9d4b-3bc33054a731.html
Bristol Virginia: https://heraldcourier.com/news/local/watch-now-bristol-virginia-schools-unveil-plans-to-reopen-for-2020-21-school-year/article_164f0bc2-c7dc-11ea-bdf5-4383856493dd.html
