Two trains collided 100 years ago at Rural Retreat, leaving 3 dead and 19 injured

Oct. 20 marked the 100th anniversary of a head-on train collision in Rural Retreat that killed three and injured 19.

The crash, just west of the Rural Retreat Depot, was heard and felt for miles, but the exact cause remains a bit of a mystery, said Frank Akers of the Rural Retreat Depot Foundation. The foundation is collecting information about the wreck for a new exhibit in the depot’s Evelyn Lahman History Museum.

The Depot Foundation had planned a public event to recognize the anniversary but has postponed the plans until October 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Akers, drawing on information from the Interstate Commerce Commission, said that the engineman on eastbound Train 14 out of Bristol incorrectly took the passing siding rails at Rural Retreat when he should have stayed on the main line. Westbound Train 37 was correctly heading west on the same passing siding line, and by the time the conductor on No. 14 realized the mistake and sounded the alarm, it was too late.

The two passenger trains collided around 8:45 a.m. at a combined speed of more than 30 miles per hour, resulting in tremendous damage, twisted and mangled steel and the death of three railroad employees.