Two trains collided 100 years ago at Rural Retreat, leaving 3 dead and 19 injured

Oct. 20 marked the 100th anniversary of a head-on train collision in Rural Retreat that killed three and injured 19.
The crash, just west of the Rural Retreat Depot, was heard and felt for miles, but the exact cause remains a bit of a mystery, said Frank Akers of the Rural Retreat Depot Foundation. The foundation is collecting information about the wreck for a new exhibit in the depot’s Evelyn Lahman History Museum.
The Depot Foundation had planned a public event to recognize the anniversary but has postponed the plans until October 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Akers, drawing on information from the Interstate Commerce Commission, said that the engineman on eastbound Train 14 out of Bristol incorrectly took the passing siding rails at Rural Retreat when he should have stayed on the main line. Westbound Train 37 was correctly heading west on the same passing siding line, and by the time the conductor on No. 14 realized the mistake and sounded the alarm, it was too late.
The two passenger trains collided around 8:45 a.m. at a combined speed of more than 30 miles per hour, resulting in tremendous damage, twisted and mangled steel and the death of three railroad employees.
The official blame for the wreck went to Engineman Pyeritz on Train 14, who had stopped at Atkins and received an order to pass Train 37 at Rural Retreat. Train 37 had received the same order while stopped in Max Meadows.
Railroad protocol at the time was that eastbound trains stay on the main line and that westbound trains pass via the siding, Akers said.
The investigation showed that the automatic signal near the entry to the passing siding was set to Stop, telling Pyeritz that the main line was blocked. There were no radios in those days, so he may have assumed he should bypass the blockage by taking the passing siding, Akers said.
“Unfortunately, westbound Train 37 was now correctly steaming west on the passing siding as Train 14 veered onto the same track from the west,” he added.
Pyeritz on Train No. 14 died in the collision, as did the engineman and the fireman of Train No. 37. In addition to the three deaths, 19 people were injured: 11 passengers, three employees, two mail clerks, one conductor, one porter of the Pullman Co. and one express messenger.
More information from the ICC report can be found online on the USGenWeb archives page at http://usgwarchives.net/va/vafiles.htm. Click the “Search Virginia Files” link. The USGenWeb project contains genealogy information provided by volunteers for every county and state in the United States.
The nonprofit Rural Retreat Depot Foundation operates the Depot for the benefit of the community and to preserve the history of the region. For more information, please visit online at www.theruralretreatdepot.com or the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theruralretreatdepot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!