Trains, tracks and trails: Exhibit shows off railroad history

“Not everybody can be married and run a business,” said Carlson, 63.

The Arts Depot exhibit foreshadows an upcoming book by Carlson — what he hopes will showcase tracks and trains across several states, including Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The Carlson couple moved to Abingdon about a year ago after battling winters in nearby Ashe County, North Carolina, where they lived in a cabin.

Carlson calls his exhibit “Mountain Rail Tales.”

On Sept. 21, he is speaking at the Abingdon Farmers Market during an Arts Depot meeting.

“Basically, what I’ll be talking about that evening is the background and the reason for our ‘Mountain Rail Tales’ exhibit,” Carlson said.

Carlson has scouted rails turned into trails like the Virginia Creeper Trail.

He has also visited Cass Scenic Railroad State Park in West Virginia, the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad of North Carolina, and the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Before taking up photography, Carlson worked in agricultural research and development at Raleigh, North Carolina.