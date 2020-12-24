Emily Vain: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

For prolonged years, students have been subjected to timed testing and the many struggles, waves of panic, and issues it causes. Timed testing does not show how smart a student is; it simply sees how fast they can do it. Every time I see a timed test, I immediately panic. Mostly when taking a timed test, I end up guessing because I stop feeling confident. This is a student wide issue. Timed testing is an overall bad experience that should end. For many students, it gives nothing in return other than stress.

Many sources agree that the dreaded timed testing must end. According to “It’s Time to End Timed Test” by Blodget, speed is not a sign of intelligence, but rather memorization and how well a student can atomize their knowledge. This is completely unfair due to the fact students have so many fields of knowledge they are forced to know at once. Timed tests cause panic that causes students to completely blank; so, students are more likely to not remember the information under pressure.