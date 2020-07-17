Historical books remind readers of parts of the past that many remember with nostalgia, but few books recall the rich history of restaurants.

Daphne M. Matthews, 49, is set to release her second major book on July 27.

The book, titled “Lost Restaurants of the Tri-Cities, Tennessee,” is a historical collection of restaurants, both long gone and those still serving customers.

The book, published by The History Press, is currently available for preorder at her mother’s bookstore in Blountville, Books-n-things, where Matthews will hold a book signing July 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. and then Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read the full story here: https://heraldcourier.com/news/hometown-stories-book-delves-into-history-of-restaurants-in-tri-cities/article_7819a1ac-c75e-5677-8d78-8910e78324ab.html

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments