Historical books remind readers of parts of the past that many remember with nostalgia, but few books recall the rich history of restaurants.
Daphne M. Matthews, 49, is set to release her second major book on July 27.
The book, titled “Lost Restaurants of the Tri-Cities, Tennessee,” is a historical collection of restaurants, both long gone and those still serving customers.
The book, published by The History Press, is currently available for preorder at her mother’s bookstore in Blountville, Books-n-things, where Matthews will hold a book signing July 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. and then Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Read the full story here: https://heraldcourier.com/news/hometown-stories-book-delves-into-history-of-restaurants-in-tri-cities/article_7819a1ac-c75e-5677-8d78-8910e78324ab.html
