More than 40 homes around Grundy damaged by mudslides

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. -- More than a week after a slew of mudslides damaged homes and blocked roads in the Grundy area, Buchanan County’s emergency management coordinator said officials were still assessing the damage.
“We’re just now able to get up into parts of the county that we weren’t able to get to before,” Bart Chambers, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said in a phone interview Tuesday evening.
Chambers said 42 homes within a five-mile radius of Grundy were impacted by the mudslides, which were triggered by heavy rains the night of Monday, Aug. 31. Based on FEMA assessment guidelines, he said, four of those homes were completely destroyed; four received major damage; six took minor damage; and 28 were impacted with less than minor damage.
