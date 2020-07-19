The racist “noose” claimed by NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was a garage door rope in use last year, and the FBI deemed it not a racial incident. It was encouraging to see so many rally behind Wallace. However, this shows most are too eager to find racists where there are none!
American police aren’t racist. Black Harvard Professor Dr. Roland Fryer analyzed more than 1,000 police officer involved shootings across the country. Fryer concluded there is zero evidence of racial bias in police shootings. Scholar Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan institute said, “The best research and data reach this conclusion. There is no evidence that police are killing blacks just because they are black.”
Research shows America isn’t a racist country. According to Black scholars Condoleezza Rice and Larry Elder, America is less racist today than ever before. One proof is the election and reelection of President Obama.
In 1960, 60% of Americans in polls say they would never vote for a Black president. With only 13% of America black, Obama had to have millions of white voters supporting him. Second, in 1958 only 4% of Americans approved of black-white marriages. Today that number is 22 times higher at 87%.. Third, in 1960 of all marriages by blacks, only 1.7% were black-white. Today it’s seven times higher at 12% and rising. Fourth, millions of blacks and other minority immigrants come to America from other countries for a better life. America is the number one choice of minority immigrants. Black Harvard Sociologist Orlando Patterson said, America “is now the least racist white-majority society in the world; has a better record of legal protection of minorities than any other society, white or black; offers more opportunities to a greater number of black persons than any other society, including all of those of Africa!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.