Trump supporters organize Saturday parade

Local supporters of President Donald Trump will hold a "Trump Parade" this Saturday, Oct. 17, in support of the president's reelection campaign, according to a Tuesday email from Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance.

Vance, the event's organizer, said that the line-up for the parade will start at 9:30 a.m. that morning at Sullivan East Middle School (4500 Weaver Pike, Bluff City). The actual parade will start at 11 a.m., traveling through Bristol, along 11W into Kingsport and finishing in the parking lot of the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, Vance said.

He added that vendors will be selling Trump-themed flags, t-shirts, hats and other items at the parade's start and finish location, along with food vendors at the finish location.

"Supporters of the parade are wanting to encourage everyone to come out and support the downtown merchants during this time," Vance said. "A list of restaurants will be given to each participant."

Vance said that the Republicans of Kingsport will also hold a membership drive at the parade, and said that their contact person is Jo Zimmerman, who can be reached at 423-914-3694.

People interested in attending can contact Vance for more information at 423-914-8557.