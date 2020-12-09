Sullivan County shifts to curbside-only service

The Sullivan County Public Library System will return to curbside-only service starting Monday, Dec. 14, according to a Wednesday statement from the system.

“We will remain closed to the public until at least Monday, January 25, 2021, but may be required to stay closed longer based on local cases of COVID-19 and upon guidance from local officials,” the statement said.

The library system’s curbside service isn’t limited to just checking out books, DVDs and audiobooks. The statement said that patrons can also use it to access the library’s WiFi and have documents printed, scanned, faxed or notarized.

The statement also said that patrons can continue accessing the system’s electronic resources, including the Tennessee Electronic Library, an audiobook platform and two language-learning programs.

Anyone who needs help should call or email one of the county’s libraries, the statement said. It listed the following contact information for its branches: