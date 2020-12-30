 Skip to main content
Sullivan County renews mask mandate through Feb. 27
Sullivan County renews mask mandate through Feb. 27

  • Updated
Sullivan County leaders have again renewed the county’s mask mandate, but this time the renewal will last through the end of February rather than just a month. 

The renewed executive order, announced by Mayor Richard Venable on Wednesday, will require people to wear masks in public places in the county through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 27. The previous mandate was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.

The renewed mandate’s details are the same as those of preceding ones. It exempts children age 2 or younger, people who are having difficulty breathing or are unconscious, and people visiting places of worship, dining in restaurants or being served food or drinks in other businesses. And businesses and other places where the mandate applies don’t have to provide face coverings or masks. 

Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, jointly issued the order with Venable. 

