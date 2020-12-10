Sullivan County Farm Bureau wins state recognition

Sullivan County Farm Bureau won an award at the annual meeting of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, according to a Thursday statement.
Sullivan County Farm Bureau President Zane Vanover was recognized onstage at the event with the Farm Bureau Presidents Award, the statement from the local branch said.
“To me, this [award] means that everyone in our county organization is unselfishly working to achieve the same goal, and that goal is to be the best Farm Bureau that we can possibly be,” Vanover said in the statement. “In doing so, hopefully we are working for the betterment of our farmers and all rural people in Sullivan County by being the voice of agriculture.”
The statement said that Vanover was recognized for Sullivan County Farm Bureau’s performance in “advocacy, organizational advancement and leadership development.”
Tennessee Farm Bureau is a membership group that promotes the welfare of farm communities across the state. Its more than 675,000 members make it the country’s biggest Farm Bureau, the statement said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!