Polls quiet but steady in Bluff City, Blountville

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. -- The polls at Sullivan East High School in Bluff City were sluggish but steady just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On the way to their car after voting, Bluff City residents April Davis and James Arnett said they didn’t experience any problems casting their ballots inside.

“It felt very liberating to be able to walk into a peaceful, quiet forum and go and speak my peace and how I feel about the world right now, and who I think we need to see as our leader...for our country and the state of Tennessee,” said Davis, who said she voted for Trump.

“I do believe we’re on a shift,” the 46-year-old added. “Before we destroy our history, I think we need to think about our future.”

At a little after 4 p.m., about 15 or so voters waited quietly in line outside the polls at the Sullivan County Offices, standing on social distancing marks placed on the sidewalk. Most wore masks.

First-time voter Garytt Hubbard also said he was glad he could submit a vote this year.

“It felt good being able to vote for who I think needs to run this country,” said the 20-year-old Blountville resident, who was not wearing a mask.