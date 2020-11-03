 Skip to main content
Polls closed in Virginia, state called for Biden
Polls closed in Virginia, state called for Biden

Election Day November 3, 2020

Voters wait in line at the Slater Center in Bristol Tennessee to vote on Tuesday. Election day lines were short in most locations.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. -- Virginia's polls have closed and Virginia has been called for former Vice President Joe Biden, by the Associated Press.

The polls in Tennessee will close at 8 p.m.

Local residents cast ballots across the region throughout the day Tuesday, though many voted early in both states.

In addition to the presidential contest, there are U.S. Senate and House races, state races and the proposed casino project will be decided tonight. Early results show the casino has been approved by about 72 percent of voters in Bristol, Virginia.

