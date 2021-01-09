 Skip to main content
POLL: Should President Trump be removed from office through the 25th Amendment or impeachment?
POLL: Should President Trump be removed from office through the 25th Amendment or impeachment?

Momentum built among Democrats on Saturday for a fresh and fast push to impeach President Donald Trump, even as the House speaker accused his backers who violently invaded the Capitol of choosing “their whiteness over democracy.”

Nancy Pelosi's remark came as Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., one of the chief sponsors of draft impeachment articles accusing Trump of inciting insurrection, said at midday that his group's draft had collected 176 co-sponsors. The lawmakers plan to formally introduced the proposal Monday, with a vote possible by Wednesday.

Should President Trump be removed from office through the 25th Amendment or impeachment?

