Online poll: GOP plan to object to Joe Biden's Electoral College win

The Bristol Herald Courier notes that our polling is unscientific. This means we don’t choose a scientific, or random, sample to poll. Instead, our polls are available online to whoever would like to take them there. In order to make this process as even-handed as possible, we promote our polls through various digital platforms and our print version. Also, a certain number of people must take our polls for us to publish the results. Those answering our online polls are additionally limited by their IP address — they can vote only once.