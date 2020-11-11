Former Northeast State leader wins veteran award

Retired Northeast State employee and military veteran Fred Lewis received the Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor’s Commendation award on Veterans Day, according to a statement released that day from Northeast State Community College.

Lewis was one of 34 veterans to receive the new award, which the statement said was created “to honor the service, bravery, and sacrifices of military veterans at community colleges.”

“These 34 men and women represent the spirit and values of our colleges, their communities, and the highest ideals of military service,” said Tennessee Board of Regents and Chancellor Flora W. Tydings, who established the Chancellor’s Commendation.

Lewis, who worked at Northeast State Community College from 2001 to 2019, served as the College’s vice president for administrative services and chief information officer, according to the statement.