Former Northeast State leader wins veteran award
Former Northeast State leader wins veteran award

Retired Northeast State employee and military veteran Fred Lewis received the Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor’s Commendation award on Veterans Day, according to a statement released that day from Northeast State Community College. 

Lewis was one of 34 veterans to receive the new award, which the statement said was created “to honor the service, bravery, and sacrifices of military veterans at community colleges.”

“These 34 men and women represent the spirit and values of our colleges, their communities, and the highest ideals of military service,” said Tennessee Board of Regents and Chancellor Flora W. Tydings, who established the Chancellor’s Commendation.

Lewis, who worked at Northeast State Community College from 2001 to 2019, served as the College’s vice president for administrative services and chief information officer, according to the statement. 

From 1976 to 1980, Lewis served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force, the statement said. He was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, where he served as an intelligence operations specialist and reached the rank of staff sergeant. Lewis later served as an intelligence officer in the Naval Reserve, the statement said, and worked at the Pentagon, and the Defense Intelligence Agency, among other agencies. 

“While undeserving of the award compared to the service of so many other dedicated veterans, I am honored and humbled to be named as a recipient,” Lewis said in the statement. “It was an honor serving our country and wearing the uniform of its military service. Many sincere thanks to the college for nominating me for this recognition.”

