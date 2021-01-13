Bristol native elected state comptroller

A Bristol, Tennessee native was elected Tennessee’s new comptroller of the treasury Wednesday, according to a statement the office released that day.

The Tennessee State Senate and House of Representatives chose 47-year-old Jason Mumpower to be the state’s new comptroller during a Joint Convention of the Tennessee State Senate and House of Representatives, the statement said.

Mumpower most recently served as Tennessee’s deputy comptroller and previously represented Sullivan and Johnson counties in the Tennessee House of Representatives. He was elected after Comptroller Justin P. Wilson decided not to seek reelection, according to the statement.

“I am honored by the General Assembly’s vote allowing me to continue serving Tennessee in this important role,” Comptroller Mumpower said in the statement. “I’m proud to help all Tennesseans by holding our government entities to high standards of financial and operational accountability.”

The Comptroller’s Office conducts audits of state and local government bodies and “plays a key role in the general financial management and oversight of Tennessee state government,” the statement said.