 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Washington County homicide suspect fatally shoots self on 11W
0 comments
breaking

UPDATE: Washington County homicide suspect fatally shoots self on 11W

Chase ends near Bristol, Tennessee

UDPATE—A man wanted on charges of 1st degree murder in Washington County, Tennessee, appears to have fatally shot himself Thursday along U.S. Highway 11W, authorities said.

Ralph Eugene Davenport, 47, was wanted following a shooting on Ford Creek Road in which Leslie Dawn Belt, 43, was shot and killed.

Davenport fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, and was on the run.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Davenport  was on Federal Supervised Release following a conviction in United States Federal Court. Davenport was also convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter in 1993 after being found guilty for shooting and killing a man in Johnson City, TN.

This morning, authorities were pursuing Davenport on U.S. Highway 11W when he apparently shot and killed himself, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said.

BRISTOL, Tenn, - A man who was being pursued by police on U.S. Highway 11W this morning apparently shot and killed himself before wrecking his vehicle, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The man involved has not been identified.

The pursuit first involved the Kingsport Police Department and the Sheriff's Office got involved when the chase went into unincorporated Sullivan County. The pursuit ended near the intersection of 11W and JH Fauver Road, about two miles from The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

No other information is available at this time, the Sheriff's Office said.

+2 
Davenport pic

Ralph Eugene Davenport

 Robert Sorrell
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts