UPDATE: Washington County homicide suspect fatally shoots self on 11W

UDPATE—A man wanted on charges of 1st degree murder in Washington County, Tennessee, appears to have fatally shot himself Thursday along U.S. Highway 11W, authorities said.

Ralph Eugene Davenport, 47, was wanted following a shooting on Ford Creek Road in which Leslie Dawn Belt, 43, was shot and killed.

Davenport fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, and was on the run.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Davenport was on Federal Supervised Release following a conviction in United States Federal Court. Davenport was also convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter in 1993 after being found guilty for shooting and killing a man in Johnson City, TN.

This morning, authorities were pursuing Davenport on U.S. Highway 11W when he apparently shot and killed himself, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said.

BRISTOL, Tenn, - A man who was being pursued by police on U.S. Highway 11W this morning apparently shot and killed himself before wrecking his vehicle, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The man involved has not been identified.