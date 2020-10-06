Update: Bristol Virginia Police Officer suspended

UPDATE:
BRISTOL, Va. - A Bristol Virginia Police Department officer was suspended Saturday “based on a traffic stop” he was involved in Friday, according to City Manager Randy Eads.
Eads, however, was mum about the details, including the officer’s name and what occurred during the traffic stop, saying it’s a personnel matter.
According to a Saturday post on the Police Department’s Facebook page, the department’s administration was aware of a video of an encounter with one of its officers that was circulating on social media.
“It is being investigated and will be handled once all information is gathered,” the post states.
A video that was posted on Facebook Friday shows a tense verbal altercation between a BVPD officer and Alex Shand Sr., the driver in the car involved in a traffic stop. One of the officers in the video, who is not identified, tells the driver he flashed his lights at him to let him know his lights weren’t on.
Shand told the Bristol Herald Courier Tuesday that he received a ticket after the stop for not having his headlights on. Shand added that he filed a complaint with a police sergeant who came to the scene at his request.
When asked if the video was related to the officer’s suspension, Eads said he could not release further information.
Eads said the investigation of the traffic stop will be completed within the next two weeks.
Original story:
BRISTOL, Va. - A police officer with the Bristol Virginia Police Department was suspended Saturday because of a traffic stop that occurred Friday evening, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said.
An investigation is ongoing, and it will be completed within the next two weeks. However, Eads declined to comment on the officer's name or what occurred at the Friday evening traffic stop warranted the suspension because he said it was a personnel matter.
This is a developing story. Please keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for more information.
