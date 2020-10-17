Three people dead after shots heard in Bristol Tennessee residence

Three people were found dead inside a Bristol Tennessee residence Saturday morning after reports of shots being fired at the house, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

"On October 17, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m., officers from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to the Trammell Road to a report of shots fired at a residence," a statement from the department said.

Upon entering the house, officers found two deceased women and a deceased man, the statement said. The report stated that the latter is "believed to be the suspect."

The statement said that an investigation is still under way and the police department will share more information when it is available.

"The Bristol Tennessee Police Department does not believe there is any additional danger to the public at this time," the statement concluded.