Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Bluff City resident

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Bluff City resident whose body was found Sunday afternoon, according to a Monday morning statement from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

Larry Dillard, 69, was found dead behind a house in the 400 block of Boyd Road--which is in the Hickory Tree area--at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Cassidy said. Cassidy said that his office responded to a report about the body, which was “partially under the rear porch,” according to the statement.

“The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division responded on scene and at this time, the circumstances leading to his death remain under investigation,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said Dillard’s body will be autopsied to determine what killed him.