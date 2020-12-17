Man fatally shoots self during pursuit with police on 11W near Bristol today

BRISTOL, Tenn, - A man who was being pursued by police on U.S. Highway 11W this morning apparently shot and killed himself before wrecking his vehicle, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The man involved has not been identified.

The pursuit first involved the Kingsport Police Department and the Sheriff's Office got involved when the chase went into unincorporated Sullivan County. The pursuit ended near the intersection of 11W and JH Fauver Road, about two miles from The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

No other information is available at this time, the Sheriff's Office said.

