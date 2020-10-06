Bristol Virginia Police Officer suspended

BRISTOL, Va. - A police officer with the Bristol Virginia Police Department was suspended Saturday because of a traffic stop that occurred Friday evening, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said.
An investigation is ongoing, and it will be completed within the next two weeks. However, Eads declined to comment on the officer's name or what occurred at the Friday evening traffic stop warranted the suspension because he said it was a personnel matter.
This is a developing story. Please keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!