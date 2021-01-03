Region's landmarks form core of artist's photos

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A local photographer is focusing on the beauty of her surroundings to bring hope and joy to people during the coronavirus pandemic.
All Whitney Copenhaver has to do to feel inspired is walk outside her Glade Spring home to capture the everyday things that catch her creative eye — a country road, an autumn tree or an old hay rake idle in a field.
Through the lens of a camera, she is a visual storyteller.
“I like taking photographs for people to enjoy. It’s kind of like I’m freezing beauty in time,” said Copenhaver, 33, who received her first camera at a young age and has been taking photos ever since.
The photographer believes more people are appreciating her local work during a time when travel is restricted and families are reconnecting with nature and the outdoors.
“If there’s anything uplifting about the pandemic, it’s that families are spending more time together and appreciating our local scenery. It’s like they’re slowing down and taking a second look at what’s around them,” said Copenhaver.
“Photography stops time, and it’s something you can hold on to — put it on a wall or a shelf and remember that special day.”
An accountant at Bookkeeping Plus in Abingdon, Copenhaver enjoys her photography business on the side.
“Photography gives me an outlet to express myself, and when I’m out in the community taking photos, I get lost in the creativity. I love to express myself through photography.
“I hope I can help others feel that same joy, especially now when we all need a boost.”
With the cancellations of festivals and art events this year, Copenhaver is finding other ways to connect with her audience at a time when the pandemic is keeping people apart.
For the past several years, she has created wall calendars using her original photography. Her 2021 calendar features country churches in the Washington and Smyth county areas.
Photographs of Riverside Baptist Church in Chilhowie, Seven Springs Presbyterian Church in Glade Spring and Greenfield Baptist in Meadowview are just a few of the churches pictured in the calendar. She’s also working on a 2022 calendar that will feature many landmarks in Washington County.
The 2021 calendar can still be purchased at the Meadowview Farmers Guild next to Harvest Table Restaurant, 149 Sweets in Abingdon, Hodgepodge on Main in Chilhowie and Etsy online at www.photosbywhitneyllc.etsy.com.
In addition to her series on local churches, Copenhaver has taken numerous photographs of Abingdon landmarks, including the Tavern, the Barter Theatre, Hidden Valley Lake, the Virginia Creeper Trail and Depot Square.
After selling photographs for more than 10 years, she’s learned that focusing on local scenery is the best way to support her business.
“Local people want local photos,” she said. “I have taken photos in North Carolina and out West, but I’ve learned local people prefer photos from this area. And tourists like the local photos so they can remember the places they visited.”
It may be the photographer’s unique style that grabs the attention of her audience. Using different camera angles is a quick way to add interest and variety to photos, she said.
“A few years ago, I took a photo of a doorknob at a different angle. It gave the image more depth and dimension. It’s still one of my favorite photos.”
A black and white cat sitting on top of a fence post remains a customer favorite after all these years. “That one always sells out fast.”
In addition to photography prints, the artist offers note cards, magnets, drink coasters, bookmarks, key chains and Christmas ornaments, all of which feature her original work.
Copenhaver is a member of Holston Mountain Artisans, ’Round the Mountain and The Arts Depot. She will present an exhibit of her work at The Arts Depot from Aug. 4 to Sept. 18, 2021.
Check out the website for “Photos by Whitney” at www.photosbywhitney.net and on Facebook.
The artist can be contacted by email at photosbywhitney@gmail.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.