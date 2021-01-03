Region's landmarks form core of artist's photos

“Photography gives me an outlet to express myself, and when I’m out in the community taking photos, I get lost in the creativity. I love to express myself through photography.

“I hope I can help others feel that same joy, especially now when we all need a boost.”

With the cancellations of festivals and art events this year, Copenhaver is finding other ways to connect with her audience at a time when the pandemic is keeping people apart.

For the past several years, she has created wall calendars using her original photography. Her 2021 calendar features country churches in the Washington and Smyth county areas.

Photographs of Riverside Baptist Church in Chilhowie, Seven Springs Presbyterian Church in Glade Spring and Greenfield Baptist in Meadowview are just a few of the churches pictured in the calendar. She’s also working on a 2022 calendar that will feature many landmarks in Washington County.

The 2021 calendar can still be purchased at the Meadowview Farmers Guild next to Harvest Table Restaurant, 149 Sweets in Abingdon, Hodgepodge on Main in Chilhowie and Etsy online at www.photosbywhitneyllc.etsy.com.