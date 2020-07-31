You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol woman appointed to Virginia Board of Pharmacy
0 comments

Bristol woman appointed to Virginia Board of Pharmacy

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol woman has been appointed to the 10-member Virginia Board of Pharmacy, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.

Sarah T. Melton, who currently serves as associate professor of pharmacy practice at the Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University, was added to the board on Friday.

“I am honored to serve the commonwealth as a member of the Board of Pharmacy,” Melton told the Bristol Herald Courier. “I hope to use my experience as a clinical pharmacist and educator to continue to move the profession of pharmacy forward in efforts to care for and protect our patients.”

She also serves as the clinical pharmacist at Highpower PC in Lebanon, Virginia, and the Johnson City Community Health Center in Johnson City. Melton also serves as chairwoman of the board of directors of OneCare of Southwest Virginia.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News