Bristol woman appointed to Virginia Board of Pharmacy

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol woman has been appointed to the 10-member Virginia Board of Pharmacy, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
Sarah T. Melton, who currently serves as associate professor of pharmacy practice at the Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University, was added to the board on Friday.
“I am honored to serve the commonwealth as a member of the Board of Pharmacy,” Melton told the Bristol Herald Courier. “I hope to use my experience as a clinical pharmacist and educator to continue to move the profession of pharmacy forward in efforts to care for and protect our patients.”
She also serves as the clinical pharmacist at Highpower PC in Lebanon, Virginia, and the Johnson City Community Health Center in Johnson City. Melton also serves as chairwoman of the board of directors of OneCare of Southwest Virginia.