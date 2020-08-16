Tennis Anyone?: Remembering Elvis, who forever ‘left the building’ 43 years ago

Is there a coronavirus in heaven?
Are there concerts in heaven?
If you got the coronavirus, and you didn’t survive, and you ended up in heaven, well, is there anybody in particular that you want to see at a show?
Frank Sinatra?
Patsy Cline?
The actual Allman Brothers?
I posted this tacky question on Facebook a few weeks ago. And one of the answers that I received came from one of my editors, Susan Cameron, who said she wanted to meet Prince, the pop/rock singer who died a few years ago.
My guess is she would also want to see Elvis Presley; we share a mutual admiration for the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.
For me, my love of Elvis goes back to 1976, when I used to take notes whenever I saw stuff about the “Surrender” singer on television.
Before long, I told my parents I was writing a book about Elvis Presley.
I was seven.
Today, I don’t know whether those notes still exist — what may have been my first stab at journalism.
But I do remember that I spelled his last name PRESLY for the first couple of pages. Then I made a note in the margin that the correct spelling of PRESLEY would be used for the rest of the book.
Next, all I remember is the news: 43 years ago today. My brother and I were playing on the floor in the family den when I heard the announcer on WYAH-TV say that the king was dead.
Now, in 2020, it is hard to believe that Elvis left the building 43 years ago and has now been gone longer than he was here on Earth.
He died at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.
But could he be singing in heaven?
There, I assume, no concerts are canceled due to a problem with social distancing and a lack of face masks.
I’m pretty sure there is no coronavirus in heaven.
So let me pose that tacky question to you readers: If you died of the coronavirus within the next couple of weeks, would you want to hear Elvis in concert?
He’s bound to be up on a cloud somewhere, crooning “Peace in the Valley” — and handing out scarves.
