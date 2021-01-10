'Song of the Mountains' to resume taping this Saturday

MARION, Va. — Nine months after going on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nationally syndicated television concert series “Song of the Mountains” will resume production before a live audience on Saturday, Jan. 16, at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Virginia guidelines will be observed, including social distancing and mandatory face masks for audience members. A maximum of 125 tickets will be available for each performance, until further notice.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to almost normal,” said Tim White, the longtime host and producer of the show. “There won’t be as many folks in the audience because of social distancing, but the show will look the same on television.”

“Song of the Mountains” is Virginia’s “official television show,” reaching millions of viewers on many public television stations throughout the United States. Since 2005, the show has featured mostly bluegrass and old-time artists but, starting this year, will include more Americana performers.

“We want to broaden our viewing audience, without changing the overall feel of the show,” White said. “Americana goes hand-in-hand with bluegrass. There will still be a strong bluegrass component.”