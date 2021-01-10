'Song of the Mountains' to resume taping this Saturday

MARION, Va. — Nine months after going on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nationally syndicated television concert series “Song of the Mountains” will resume production before a live audience on Saturday, Jan. 16, at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Virginia guidelines will be observed, including social distancing and mandatory face masks for audience members. A maximum of 125 tickets will be available for each performance, until further notice.
“We’re looking forward to getting back to almost normal,” said Tim White, the longtime host and producer of the show. “There won’t be as many folks in the audience because of social distancing, but the show will look the same on television.”
“Song of the Mountains” is Virginia’s “official television show,” reaching millions of viewers on many public television stations throughout the United States. Since 2005, the show has featured mostly bluegrass and old-time artists but, starting this year, will include more Americana performers.
“We want to broaden our viewing audience, without changing the overall feel of the show,” White said. “Americana goes hand-in-hand with bluegrass. There will still be a strong bluegrass component.”
New this season will be the introduction of livestreaming of performances on the “Song of the Mountain” website and YouTube channel. The first taping of the new year will feature two outstanding bluegrass bands: Carson Peters & Iron Mountain and the Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band.
Now 17 years old, Peters has attracted a loyal following among bluegrass and gospel fans, appearing at fiddle competitions and music festivals since the age of 4. His performances have also included the “Grand Ole Opry,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Little Big Shots” and the 52nd Annual CMA Awards Show (playing fiddle with Ricky Skaggs).
The Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band is known throughout East Tennessee for music ranging from traditional bluegrass to folk and gospel.
Additional guests who have been confirmed for this year include:
• Feb. 6: Carolina Blue, Broken Angels
• Feb. 20: Kody Norris Band, Fish Fisher with James Adkins and Alexis Wilkins
• March 6: Lightnin’ Charlie, more to be announced
• March 20: Nick Chandler & Delivered, more to be announced
• April 17: Red Rocking Chair, more to be announced
• May 1: Music of the Mountain Minor
• June 19: Grant Maloy Smith
“Song of the Mountains” featuring Carson Peters & Iron Mountain and the Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band will take place on Saturday, Jan. 16 at The Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Virginia 23454. Showtime is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15. Tickets are $30 general admission. For information, visit www.thelincoln.org or www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.