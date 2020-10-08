Song of the Mountains to host live fundraiser this Saturday

But first comes the benefit on Saturday. In addition to Troublesome Hollow, guests include Mountain City’s wide-open bluegrass from Kody Norris Band.

“I think Kody Norris came out of the womb knowing what he wanted to do,” White said. “He has a thirst for music that can’t be quenched. He is absolutely eaten up with music. He’s a showman.”

Same goes for the bolt of the Tri-Cities, Lightnin’ Charlie. Music zaps from Charlie as if from a series of eternal flames.

“Great musician,” White said. “He’ll just lift you up. He bleeds music.”

Add ETSU’s spectacular Old Time Ramblers and North Carolina’s Eddy Davis to the mix. Stirred with emotions that exude from songs of substance, they feed yet also inspire hunger for more.

“I found Eddy Davis on YouTube and had him on Song of the Mountains last year,” White said. “He lives in North Carolina near Goldsboro. It’s all acoustic. It’s just good music.”

That’s Song of the Mountains, just good music.