Song of the Mountains to host live fundraiser this Saturday

Big red letters that spell “CANCELED” hang like a noose around America’s concert industry.
But we’ve walked the plank and lived. Likewise Song of the Mountains. Its 2020 season canceled, 2021 looms as hopeful. It lives.
Meanwhile, Song of the Mountains hosts a fundraiser and fun-raiser Saturday at Riverbend Park in Marion, Virginia. It’s free. However, needed donations will be accepted. In turn, attendees can hear a bountiful supply of nourishing music played live. Show host Tim White leads Troublesome Hollow.
“We’ll do our show, bluegrass and Americana,” said White from the confines of his man cave in Blountville, Tennessee. “My plan to do this is to support musicians and Song of the Mountains.”
Yes, Virginia, Song of the Mountains lives onward. It has not been stricken with COVID-19, kicked the bucket and two-stepped to the pearly gates. The monthly show, which is taped and syndicated nationally and in Canada via PBS, has merely paused.
Come Dec. 12, Song of the Mountains will be streamed live.
“The bands are booked,” White said. “We’ve got Carson Peters and Iron Mountain as well as Jeff Little’s college band on Dec. 12. Now that we’re livestreaming, we’ll be all over the world. That’s exciting. That gives me goose bumps.”
But first comes the benefit on Saturday. In addition to Troublesome Hollow, guests include Mountain City’s wide-open bluegrass from Kody Norris Band.
“I think Kody Norris came out of the womb knowing what he wanted to do,” White said. “He has a thirst for music that can’t be quenched. He is absolutely eaten up with music. He’s a showman.”
Same goes for the bolt of the Tri-Cities, Lightnin’ Charlie. Music zaps from Charlie as if from a series of eternal flames.
“Great musician,” White said. “He’ll just lift you up. He bleeds music.”
Add ETSU’s spectacular Old Time Ramblers and North Carolina’s Eddy Davis to the mix. Stirred with emotions that exude from songs of substance, they feed yet also inspire hunger for more.
“I found Eddy Davis on YouTube and had him on Song of the Mountains last year,” White said. “He lives in North Carolina near Goldsboro. It’s all acoustic. It’s just good music.”
That’s Song of the Mountains, just good music.
Therapy when there’s hurt, a friend when all alone, music qualifies as needed in times of need and not. Songs can inspire the downtrodden, motivate the depressed, move the immovable and relate that, despite all that may be coming down upon you, why, everything’s going to be OK.
“Music is medicine,” White said. “I’ve said that a lot over the last 25 years. I saw John Hartford come off the stage at the Paramount one time. He was dying.”
White wondered why, in his dire health, did Hartford perform at all during that time.
“He said, ‘When those stage lights are on and the microphone is hot, I’m not sick for 45 minutes,’” White said. “Music is medicine.”
So while COVID-19 exacts its will upon countless layers of American society, Americans suffer. The concert industry suffers. Locally, that includes Song of the Mountains.
“It sure has taken its toll on music venues, musicians, promoters, tour bus companies, fans,” White said. “We just have to toughen up and hunker down.”
Meanwhile, music lives on as we live on as best we can.
“We’ve got to live,” White said. “This music, it’s medicine.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
