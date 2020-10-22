Short Takes: TJ Darnell filters rock through old-school soul

Aching for Christmas? Former Statler Brothers singer Jimmy Fortune presents his Christmas show at NPAC at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Limited tickets range from $30 to $40.

“In accordance with Tennessee Pledge guidelines and best practices established by the performing arts industry nationwide, we have implemented a series of guidelines to ensure that your return to NPAC will be safe and healthy,” NPAC said in a statement.

“When you buy a ticket, you agree to follow all protocols NPAC has established to reduce the possibility that you or anyone else in the theater will be exposed to COVID-19.”

Protocols include all NPAC staff and volunteers wearing masks and having their temperatures checked amid a complete a health screening before their shifts. Deep cleaning of the theater will precede each performance. Sanitizer stations will be located throughout the venue.

All attendees will have their bags checked and temperatures checked before entry. Patrons whose temperatures check in at 100.4 and above will not be allowed into the theater. Furthermore, face masks will be required to enter and to move about the building. As attendees will be socially distanced in their seats, they are allowed to lower their masks upon locating their seat.