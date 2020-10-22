Short Takes: TJ Darnell filters rock through old-school soul

TJ Darnell
TJ Darnell maintains a near-ubiquitous presence throughout the Tri-Cities.
Even a pandemic can’t keep the rocker down.
Hear Darnell scrape the soul Saturday at Bristol Station Brews & Taproom in Bristol, Virginia. A few days later, the multi-instrumentalist and singer turns up around the corner at Quaker Steak & Lube in Bristol, Virginia, on Oct. 30.
Darnell’s a Mick Jagger without the British accent and rock-star bank account. He’s a swashbuckling showman. A soul singer with rock-star chops, Darnell steps out of his band The Velvet Lips to remind folks what rock ’n’ roll sounds like as filtered through a prism of old-school soul.
“Rock with roll,” Darnell said.
iHeart Country Festival
Nashville goes worldwide.
For its seventh year, the much-ballyhooed iHeart Country Festival goes onward. In light of COVID-19, this year’s festival goes virtual. As such, they’re no longer simply nationwide; they’re worldwide. That’s part of the charm of livestreams. They’re all suddenly local. Find the feed at www.livexlive.com.
Contemporary Nashville plugs in. Country stalwart Dierks Bentley leads a rippling cast of Southern pop stars from whopper-popular Kane Brown and Sam Hunt to the newly renamed Lady A. Cowboy hat champion Jon Pardi coincides with silken-voiced Kelsea Ballerini, as well as throwback Dustin Lynch. So tune in, turn on and two-step alongside the couch as iHeart country comes home.
Grounded with the Goo Goo Dolls
Buffalo’s Goo Goo Dolls join a pantheon of rockers by going virtual this week.
Hitch a ride with the band from Buffalo as “Grounded with the Goo Goo Dolls” streams live on Saturday, Oct. 24. Find the feed at www.fantracks.com/ggdrockshow. Founded in 1986, they ground it out as independents until their infectious single “Name” struck national gold in 1995.
“All of a sudden, people were at the shows, and they weren’t all punk rock kids,” said Robby Takac, co-founder of the Goo Goo Dolls. “We weren’t even on the radar before that.”
Now they’re streaming live worldwide. They promise a full-scale production amid a complete dive into their now-famous catalog, including 1998 international smash, “Iris.”
“I give it 175%,” Takac said. “I give it all.”
Music Notes
Considerable will has led to a way to stage shows at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee.
For instance, tickets are now on sale for a pair of socially distanced shows at NPAC. First, there’s bluegrass in the form of the tongue-in-cheek Cleverlys at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Limited tickets range from $20 balcony seats, $25 on the mezzanine level and $30 up close and in the orchestra.
Aching for Christmas? Former Statler Brothers singer Jimmy Fortune presents his Christmas show at NPAC at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Limited tickets range from $30 to $40.
“In accordance with Tennessee Pledge guidelines and best practices established by the performing arts industry nationwide, we have implemented a series of guidelines to ensure that your return to NPAC will be safe and healthy,” NPAC said in a statement.
“When you buy a ticket, you agree to follow all protocols NPAC has established to reduce the possibility that you or anyone else in the theater will be exposed to COVID-19.”
Protocols include all NPAC staff and volunteers wearing masks and having their temperatures checked amid a complete a health screening before their shifts. Deep cleaning of the theater will precede each performance. Sanitizer stations will be located throughout the venue.
All attendees will have their bags checked and temperatures checked before entry. Patrons whose temperatures check in at 100.4 and above will not be allowed into the theater. Furthermore, face masks will be required to enter and to move about the building. As attendees will be socially distanced in their seats, they are allowed to lower their masks upon locating their seat.
For more information, visit the venue online at www.npacgreeneville.com or call 423-638-1328.
Alabama Shakes rattles rooftops during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find the frenzy at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/alabama-shakes/apr-5-2012-echo-mountain-recording-asheville. Recorded live on April 5, 2012, the four-track swing radiates as Brittany Howard’s radioactive voice jolts such tracks as “Hang Loose” and “I Ain’t the Same.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
