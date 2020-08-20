Short Takes: Tim McGraw launches new album with interactive musical event

Tim McGraw
What if pop-country superstar Tim McGraw dropped by the house for a song and a chat?
Well, open wide your living room to invite McGraw in on Friday. He’s hosting “Here on Earth: The Interactive Live Music Experience.” Call it an intergalactic interactive evening.
McGraw’s novel livestream heralds the release of his new album, “Here on Earth,” which lands Friday. Good timing, right? The “Indian Outlaw” singer plans to field questions from viewers in the midst of performing most if not all of the album. Count on stories told, a low-key atmosphere and McGraw as you have never heard him.
Dan Penn
Local songwriters, take notes.
Dan Penn maintains anonymity, yet he’s one of America’s most accomplished songwriters. Experience his songs as well as looks inside his craft when the Country Music Hall of Fame streams live its latest Songwriter Session on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Find the stream on the hall of fame’s Instagram page.
A native Alabaman, Penn initial flirtation with songwriting success was with 1960’s “Is a Blue Bird Blue?” Conway Twitty, then a fledgling rock ’n’ roller, sang it into pop’s Top 40. Penn struck gold in the rhythm and blues field. Most prominently, Aretha Franklin recorded his “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” and turned it into a standard. Likewise the Box Tops’ rendition of Penn’s “Cry Like a Baby.” Learn more from the unassuming songwriter when he pulls up a stool and guitar, songs and stories at the hall of fame.
Cam at the Ryman
She’s no weasel, but pop goes the country of Cam.
Attired in eye-popping hues of yellow, genre-bending Cam plugs in at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium for a livestream Friday. Find tickets and the feed at www.ryman.com. Silken of voice, the Grammy-nominated native Californian currently rides a wave with a new single, “Classic.”
Cam’s more Miley than Mother Maybelle. Her Music City entry came in the form of writing songs, which such pop-centric artists as Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus recorded. Her breakthrough came with 2016’s ballad, “Burning House.” She nabbed multiple song of the year nominations with the song, which has garnered more than 100 million spins on Spotify. She’s not June Carter country, but she resonates on her own terrain.
Music Notes
Yet another batch of shows bites the dust — for now, anyway.
As if condemned to the gallows, since March new dates lined up for concerts have fallen one after another amid the worldwide and local assault during the COVID-19 pandemic. No one’s immune. Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion? Not this year. Ditto … well, everything else of that sort.
Turn the page to Bristol’s Paramount. Brothers Larry, Rudy and Steve Gatlin — country’s Gatlin Brothers — were to have returned to the historic venue Aug. 28. We’re pros on these things now, right? Anyone with a mind knows that won’t happen. Right-o!
So scrape away the old date and pencil in a new one — Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 — for the Gatlin Brothers’ return to the Paramount. Tickets purchased for this year’s performance will be honored for next year’s installment.
Now, this fall brings hope and an incredible lineup to the Paramount. If COVID-19 cooperates, eagerness should envelop The Black Jacket Symphony’s presentation of Pink Floyd’s classic rock epic, “The Wall.” Dramatic? Thoroughly.
Country more your thing? Then line up for Josh “Long Black Train” Turner. COVID permitting, he’ll drop by Oct. 16. Two weeks later, Grand Ole Opry members Diamond Rio park their sound inside the Paramount on Friday, Oct. 30.
Keep it country at the Paramount on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with tall Trace Adkins. Pause five days. Then make room for volume-voiced Sara Evans on Sunday, Dec. 6. No Pearl Harbor there. Oh, but freightliner Ronnie Milsap tinkles the country ivories on Friday, Dec. 18.
Slip in American gospel legends The Blind Boys of Alabama on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Turn it up for hair metal’s Sebastian Bach on Sunday, Nov 29. Power at the Paramount? You betcha.
For more information and to purchase tickets to the aforementioned and more shows, call 423-274-8920.
Rock vets London Down go live during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/londown/live-in-san-jose to find the band’s “Live in San Jose” release. Love Social Distortion? Then dig London Down’s riveting “Gnashville.” Same goes with the San Francisco band’s guitars-growling “Disease.”
