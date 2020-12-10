Short Takes: The show must go on for Andrea Bocelli, ZZ Top and Roots n' Ruckus in festival livestreams

Andrea Bocelli
Encompassed in the splendor of the season and an Italian opera house, Andrea Bocelli brings Italy to the world.
Tune in Saturday for the tenor’s presentation of Believe in Christmas. A global event, Bocelli streams live from Italy’s sumptuous Teatro Regio di Parma. Franco Dragone, renowned for his work with Cirque Du Soleil, directs the multi-camera show, a link for which can be found on Bocelli’s website.
Now 62, the Italian opera singer lost his sight at age 12. He turned to music. By the time of his mid-20s, a decades-long windfall of worldwide superstardom accompanied his cinematic style. In the course of his career, Bocelli often blended opera with elements of pop with Christmas albums, duets with such pop stars as Celine Dion, and sacred music. Believe in Christmas marks his first worldwide foray into live streaming.
» If You Go
What: Believe in Christmas Live Stream
Who: Andrea Bocelli
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12
Where: www.andreabocelli.com
Admission: $25
Web, audio and video: www.andreabocelli.com
Roots n’ Ruckus Fest
Eclecticism and folk music pair as apparent as the red on Rudolph’s nose.
Naturally, the annual Roots n’ Ruckus Festival emanates from Brooklyn, New York. King folkie Woody Guthrie lived in Brooklyn. So did Ramblin’ Jack Elliott. Amid COVID-19, Roots n’ Ruckus switch gears to offer a livestream, the Stay the Folk Home Edition nightly from Thursday, Dec. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 12.
Roots n’ Ruckus’ current installment, devised to benefit Brooklyn’s Jalopy Theatre, streams live from the venue. Performers tapped to wax dramatic include powerhouse folk singer Queen Esther, teenaged banjo player Nora Brown, and madcap puppeteer troupe The Boxcutter Collective. Unpredictable as Woody Guthrie circa 1945, Roots n’ Ruckus underscores an American spirit and showbiz credo that live even amid widespread tumult: The show must go on.
» If You Go
What: Roots n’ Ruckus Fest: Stay the Folk Home Edition
Who: Queen Esther, Nora Brown, The Boxcutter Collective, etc.
When: Thursday, Dec. 10-Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.
Admission: Free
Web, audio and video: www.queen-esther.com
Arhoolie Records’ 60th Anniversary Live Stream
Roots music preservationist label Arhoolie Records marks its 60th year as a promoter of widespread roots music.
No live shows? No problem. The little label that could heralds Arhoolie Records’ 60th Anniversary Live Stream on Thursday, Dec. 17. It’s free to watch. Simply summon the label’s website, www.arhoolie.org/anniversary to locate the link.
Look for someone, perhaps ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, to reference Arhoolie’s first album, which highlighted Texas blues man Mance Lipscomb. Gibbons joins a seething lineup that includes slide-guitar maven Bonnie Raitt and counterpart Ry Cooder, multi-genre embracing Taj Mahal, as well as bluegrass legend Del McCoury.
» If You Go
What: Arhoolie Records’ 60th Anniversary Live Stream
Who: Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, Billy Gibbons, Ry Cooder, Del McCoury, etc.
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17
Where: www.arhoolie.org/anniversary
Admission: Free
Web. Audio and video: www.arhoolie.org
Music Notes
If in search of rock music for the music lover this Christmas, read on; there’s some grade-A rock ‘n’ roll from which to choose.
For nearly 50 years, Bruce Springsteen has rocked under countless Christmas trees. His enrapturing “Letter to You” LP joins such classics as 1975’s “Born to Run” and 1984’s “Born in the U.S.A.” as gotta-haves – whether on Christmas Day or not.
The Boss follows last year’s understated cinematic oeuvre “Western Stars” with another turn with the E. Street Band. From the title track and throughout his new album, “Letter to You” witnesses Springsteen in reflective form. Now 71, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member opens with a somber “One Minute You’re Here,” an unflinching examination on the fleetness of life.
Don’t misread that. Springsteen’s “Letter to You” isn’t forlorn. Instead, as with dozens of his past tour de force songs and albums, optimism unfolds as if from the rubble. Essential Springsteen, he inspires even during and perhaps because of the darkest of times.
Chicago’s Smashing Pumpkins do nothing halfway. Led by the famously fastidious Billy Corgan, his band’s latest – “Cyr,” pulsates with a synth-pop foundation atop of which the Pumpkins’ rock-raging guitars pummel.
The band’s 11th album, “Cyr” expands upon Corgan’s legendary penchant for music exploration. Consequently, no two albums sound quite alike. It’s a keeper, particularly for adventurous rock fans and those among the Smashing Pumpkins’ rabid following.
Perhaps best of all among rock’s new releases, AC/DC’s “Power Up” signals a welcome return from Australia’s finest. Garage rock kings, band leaders Angus Young and singer Brian Johnson wisely do not tinker with the band’s long-established sound and lyrical content. Ballads? Not a chance. Not-so-veiled themes of sex of general mayhem remain well within their purview.
It’s unvarnished garage rock. Led by Angus Young’s acrobatic guitar leads atop nephew Stevie Young’s ironclad foundation of rhythm guitar, AC/DC as in decades-past. Those days wrought such all-timers as “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” and “Back in Black.” Nowadays with “Power Up,” they sound as if age and years passed them by.
First single “Shot in the Dark” could have come from their hallmark “Back in Black” album. Deliciously wicked “Witch’s Spell” and “Demon Fire” hearken to their breakthrough “Highway to Hell” LP. Then as now, AC/DC rock for those who do not want experimentation from their favorite rockers. Ragged as an executioner’s blade, “Power Up” cuts right and bleeds well.
Bebop to contemporary jazz singer Nicole Henry in this week’s free MP3 download. Snap over to www.facebook.com/NicoleHenryMusic. Fill out a small form with your email address and name and click subscribe. Receive a download of Henry’s nuanced “I Can’t be Bothered Now.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
