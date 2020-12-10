Short Takes: The show must go on for Andrea Bocelli, ZZ Top and Roots n' Ruckus in festival livestreams

The band’s 11th album, “Cyr” expands upon Corgan’s legendary penchant for music exploration. Consequently, no two albums sound quite alike. It’s a keeper, particularly for adventurous rock fans and those among the Smashing Pumpkins’ rabid following.

Perhaps best of all among rock’s new releases, AC/DC’s “Power Up” signals a welcome return from Australia’s finest. Garage rock kings, band leaders Angus Young and singer Brian Johnson wisely do not tinker with the band’s long-established sound and lyrical content. Ballads? Not a chance. Not-so-veiled themes of sex of general mayhem remain well within their purview.

It’s unvarnished garage rock. Led by Angus Young’s acrobatic guitar leads atop nephew Stevie Young’s ironclad foundation of rhythm guitar, AC/DC as in decades-past. Those days wrought such all-timers as “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” and “Back in Black.” Nowadays with “Power Up,” they sound as if age and years passed them by.

First single “Shot in the Dark” could have come from their hallmark “Back in Black” album. Deliciously wicked “Witch’s Spell” and “Demon Fire” hearken to their breakthrough “Highway to Hell” LP. Then as now, AC/DC rock for those who do not want experimentation from their favorite rockers. Ragged as an executioner’s blade, “Power Up” cuts right and bleeds well.

Bebop to contemporary jazz singer Nicole Henry in this week’s free MP3 download. Snap over to www.facebook.com/NicoleHenryMusic. Fill out a small form with your email address and name and click subscribe. Receive a download of Henry’s nuanced “I Can’t be Bothered Now.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.