Short Takes: Push play on heaby metal, Hanson and Wainwright this week

Strange Gods
Heavy metal thrives in the shadow of the Birthplace of Country Music. Bands aplenty rage as if from a cage of angst and head-banging catharsis.
For instance, members of metal bands Roman Riot and Glass Idols congealed as Strange Gods about a year ago. Witness Strange Gods, as well as bands Halo Scars and Forsworn, on Saturday at Capone’s in Johnson City.
It’s Halloween come early. As evidenced by the video that accompanies their single, “All Are Dark that Dwell in the Valley,” Strange Gods sound as if made to record horror-laden metal. They sound like pages ripped from the writings of H.P. Lovecraft. Then again, melodic whelps including “Monuments” meld metal with general touches of progressive rock. Take away? Strange Gods can and do shift from screaming pile-drivers to thoughtful rock as if on a whim.
Hanson
Tulsa, Oklahoma, fielded Bob Wills Western swing in the 1940s, far out Leon Russell rock in the 1970s and Hanson “MMMBop” pop in the 1990s.
Hometown boys Hanson return to Tulsa and its famed Cain’s Ballroom on Friday through Sunday. They plan to stream live a trio of concerts, the first of a monthly series of themed performances set to stage through January. October’s shows celebrate the 15th anniversary of their “The Best of Hanson, Live and Electric” album. Find tickets and the feed at www.hanson.net.
Sickly sweet to some, impossible adorable to others, Hanson owned pop’s airwaves during the late 1990s. When “MMMBop” hit in 1997, they transformed from Midwestern unknowns to international pop stars nearly overnight. Millions of albums sold. They earned a trio of Grammy nominations. Alas, Hanson notched but one more Top 10 single. However, when famed faded, Hanson persevered. Unlike the vast majority of the world’s avalanche of boy bands, Hanson play their own instruments. They’re actually more rock than pop. Well, that is until they “MMMBop.”
Rufus Wainwright
Nine studio albums document the career of songster Rufus Wainwright.
Hear idiosyncratic Wainwright perform each of them in chronological order via livestream. He begins with his eponymous debut album at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Find the feed and tickets for “A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective” at www.veeps.com. A fireside chat follows the performance.
Wainwright hails from a world of Baroque pop. Issued in 1998, his debut album embodies dramatic themes in songs performed in oft-overwrought fashion. A neo-operatic “Foolish Love” coupled with a piano-driven “April Fools” and a melancholic “Baby” for critical though not commercial success. Rolling Stone named Wainwright its Best New Artist for 1998 on the strength of his first album.
Music Notes
To all who wish to board Josh Turner’s “Long Black Train” in Bristol, your journey has been delayed.
Turner was to have arrived in Bristol to perform at the Paramount on Oct. 16. You know the story. COVID-19 remains. The Paramount is closed. Turner’s at home in Nashville. And you’ll have to wait until next year to hear Turner’s basslike baritone sing “Long Black Train” in Bristol.
More to the point, Turner is now scheduled to appear at the Paramount on Oct. 15 of 2021. If you bought tickets for this year’s show and still intend to attend, hold on to them. They’re still good. If you need tickets, they’re on sale from $57 to $97. Guess what? Superb tickets remain.
Turner last appeared in Bristol at Viking Hall on March 31, 2017. At that time, he was riding a wave with the feel-good hit “Hometown Girls.” Well, he sang to a slew of them at Viking Hall. However, the audience flew from the rails when he eased into “Long Black Train.”
“That’s my signature song,” said Turner at the time. “It was a special song, comes from a special place. It surprised the socks off me.”
But his T-shirt remained in place. Huh? During his show in Bristol, he wore a Birthplace of Country Music Museum T-shirt.
“Y’all like my shirt?” Turner said to the crowd. “I want to thank all the folks over at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. We spent about three hours over there this morning.”
Turner’s current album, “Country State of Mind,” revisits and reinterprets a selection of country music classics. His love of country music history rose to the fore while he was in Bristol.
“The Birthplace of Country Music. We’ve come a long way since 1927,” Turner said. “I don’t think the heart of country music has changed one bit since those days. The true heart is still trying to express what’s in the heart. That’s what the Carter Family did. That’s what Jimmie Rodgers did.”
Who knows? Maybe he’ll have a Bristol Sessions shirt when Josh Turner returns to town next year.
Los Angeles power trio East of June eases into the fall with this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find seven examples of Emily Rath’s lead singing prowess at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/eastofjune/east-of-june. Attention-getters range from a catchy “Rebel” to a mesmerizing “Weight of My Sin.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!