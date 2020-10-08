Short Takes: Push play on heaby metal, Hanson and Wainwright this week

Turner was to have arrived in Bristol to perform at the Paramount on Oct. 16. You know the story. COVID-19 remains. The Paramount is closed. Turner’s at home in Nashville. And you’ll have to wait until next year to hear Turner’s basslike baritone sing “Long Black Train” in Bristol.

More to the point, Turner is now scheduled to appear at the Paramount on Oct. 15 of 2021. If you bought tickets for this year’s show and still intend to attend, hold on to them. They’re still good. If you need tickets, they’re on sale from $57 to $97. Guess what? Superb tickets remain.

Turner last appeared in Bristol at Viking Hall on March 31, 2017. At that time, he was riding a wave with the feel-good hit “Hometown Girls.” Well, he sang to a slew of them at Viking Hall. However, the audience flew from the rails when he eased into “Long Black Train.”

“That’s my signature song,” said Turner at the time. “It was a special song, comes from a special place. It surprised the socks off me.”

But his T-shirt remained in place. Huh? During his show in Bristol, he wore a Birthplace of Country Music Museum T-shirt.