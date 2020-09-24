Short Takes: Livestreamed Farm Aid brings normalcy to abnormal times.

If You Go: Monterey Jazz Festival

» What: 2020 Virtual Monterey Jazz Festival

» Who: Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, Quincy Jones tribute with Hubert Laws and Valerie Simpson, Regina Carter, Our Native Daughters featuring Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell, etc.

» When: Friday, Sept. 25, to Sunday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m.

» Where: Monterey Jazz Festival’s YouTube site

» Admission: Free

» Web, audio and video: https://montereyjazzfestival.org