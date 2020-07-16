Guided By Voices
Historic music venues and bands need your help. Stages darkened, bands unplugged, “everybody,” as the R.E.M. song goes, “hurts.”
So it is that alt-rock vets Guided By Voices will stream live to benefit Chicago’s Metro club on Friday. There’s a $20 charge for access to the stream, which will broadcast via the Metro’s website. On the day of the show, the fee climbs to $25. Steep? Consider the opportunity. The Metro hosted rock titans from the Smashing Pumpkins to R.E.M. in years gone by.
Now during the pandemic, the Metro is trying to hold on. They enlisted Guided By Voices to help. Led by enigmatic lead singer Robert Pollard, the longtime cult favorites have a new album forthcoming, “Mirrored Aztec” (due Aug. 21), to prop. As a bonus, GBV will perform as if for a packed Metro. As such, the band’s penchant for melody and musicality will resonate in its full-electric and eclectic glory.
Billy Strings
Leave the grocery getter in the garage. Find a seat, prop your feet if you wish, then sit back for Strings unlimited.
That’s Billy Strings, bluegrass extraordinaire. IBMA’s reigning guitar player of the year hosts The Streaming Strings 2020 Tour from a series of Nashville hot spots. Included among them, Strings streams live from the legendary Station Inn on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19.
Drop a Hamilton. Hear Strings burn, not like the devil who went down to Georgia, but the master musician who took on the devil and won. Pedal welded to metal, Strings’ “Dust in a Baggie” evaporates rubber upon any road. Likewise his epic “Meet Me at the Creek,” a full-on jam the likes of which would make Widespread Panic, well, panic. He’s not your granddaddy’s bluegrass, but Billy Strings would make your granddaddy grin wide as the holler if only he could hear him stream such magic.
MTF’s Livestream Benefit Concert
A beast whose thirst remains unquenched, COVID-19 keeps devouring Among its feasts, the virus’s attack on musicians compounds daily.
In retaliation, the Musician Treatment Foundation hosts its first livestreamed benefit concert Saturday. It’s free to watch, but donations are encouraged. The organization’s mission is to fund “free surgical and related care for the shoulder, elbow and hand problems of under-and-uninsured professional musicians.”
Elvis Costello headlines. The legendary Brit rocker, renowned for such staples as “Alison” and “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding,” serves as a board member of the foundation. Rocker Joan Jett, whose “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” provided an anthem for the 1980s, emboldens a lineup that heralds New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as folk singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin.
Music Notes
Rock Fest falls.
What was to have been the First 423 Rock Fest at 423 Social on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced for the festival, which was to have staged from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19.
“We will secure another date once there is more certainty for things to happen,” said a statement posted on 423 Social’s Facebook page.
However, a consolation will apparently materialize Friday, July 17, at the venue. Three bands — Asheville’s American Maid, as well as fellow North Carolinian metal band Aittala and Northeast Tennessee’s Halo Scars — will plug in to play 423.
Regardless, other shows go forth at 423. Coming up Friday, July 31, a handful of tickets remain to see comedian James Gregory. Snag a general admission ticket to see Gregory for $40. Care to meet the veteran funnyman? Drop $100 for a meet and greet as well as a premium ticket upfront.
Likewise, the night spot heralds Coal Camp on July 24 and Motley Crue cover band Mostley Crue on July 25. Furthermore, hip-hop’s Ying Yang Twins encamp Aug. 1 while local faves Folk Soul Revival return on Saturday, Aug. 15.
For more information on shows scheduled and postponed, call 423 Social at 423-278-5552.
Down the road apiece, Bristol’s Paramount offers a quartet of bright rays amid the current cloud of COVID darkness.
