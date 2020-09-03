Short Takes: Get ready for a hootenanny good time on Saturday

Amanda Shires
Call it a happy consequence of COVID-19 when fans are allowed to part the doors to the home of Amanda Shires for a peek inside her music.
The wonders of livestreaming allow for such access. Shires periodically host “I So Lounging: The Second Wave,” the next installment of which airs live Friday. Find the feed on Shires’ YouTube channel.
Shires’ show embodies an essence long purveyed in her music. Unpredictability tangos with improvisation. Recent episodes with the hook-laden songstress have included her husband Jason Isbell as well as Brad Whitford from rock’s Aerosmith. Perhaps she’ll sing her new single, “Deciphering Dreams.” As when she performed during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, one never knows where Shires will explore, but it’s a joy to discover alongside her.
Hartland Hootenanny
Roll back the rug and kick up a ruckus. It’s hootenanny time!
To the point, it’s Hartland Hootenanny time on Saturday. Broadcast via YouTube, Ketch Secor from lights-out Old Crow Medicine Show hosts. Amythyst Kiah, who cut her musical chops throughout the Tri-Cities, guest stars.
It’s a lively affair, this Hartland Hootenanny. In addition to Secor and Kiah, look for what they term “social distancing square dancing,” news and conversation. Listen close for Kiah. She’s hot off her win from the International Folk Music Awards for Song of the Year with her gripping performance of “Black Myself.” Drama clings to Kiah’s voice like substance from a sage, words emoted that one cannot help but listen to, love by and contemplate.
Wyclef Jean
Hit the lights on a legend. Skip the subway ride to Harlem, New York. Never leave your home.
Yet revel in the marvel that is New York City’s Apollo Theater. Grammy winner Wyclef Jean opens the historic theater’s fall season with a virtual concert streamed live from the stage made famous by such acts of yore as James Brown and Billie Holiday. Find the stream at www.apollotheater.org.
Built during the Harlem Renaissance, the Apollo quickly became a beacon of African American culture. Early-era performers ranged from Ella Fitzgerald to Cab Calloway. Befitting the venue’s history, Wyclef Jean offers a special twist to an historic night. For the first time, he will perform his ambitious album, “The Carnival,” in its entirety. In so doing, Jean provides an apt title within an American institution whose history reverberates as if to the beat a whirling carnival.
Music Notes
Yet another victim falls by the wayside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live music venue and nightspot, 423 Social, has closed its doors. Located on Volunteer Parkway and formerly known as the Holston River Brewing Co., management posted a message on its Facebook page to announce its closing.
“It’s with a sad heart, but due to the impact of COVID-19 we have to make the extremely difficult decision to close the doors effective immediately,” they said. “Thank you to all the bands that have come and played and rocked the house!”
To date, nearly 400 responses and 150 comments accompanied the post. No wonder. Given its past, the venue ingratiated itself to legions of local folks. Performances on the site include those by Corey Smith and Unknown Hinson as well as Oscar-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton’s band, The Boxmasters.
Bristol’s Black Wolf staged its CD release show at 423 Social on Saturday, Aug. 23, which at least for the moment will be the final performance at the venue.
And life goes on.
For instance, last week a tourist from Australia visited the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Earlier in the week, musicians Ed Snodderly and Eugene Wolf harmonized while seated in the shade of Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia. The pair, who perform and record as The Brother Boys, were practicing for an online event.
Across the park and on the stage in the small yet bucolic and duck-laden park, musician Loan Fritz spoke of a forthcoming event. The show will stage 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon.
The leader of Fritz & Co. will lead a still-materializing lineup to honor the life and music of Justin Townes Earle, who died recently in Nashville at the age of 38. Earle, whose visits to Bristol included performances at the Paramount and Machiavelli’s, performed several times during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
I spoke with Earle many times during his visits to Bristol. One occurred backstage during Mumford and Sons’ Gentlemen of the Road stop in Bristol. Earle, fresh from performing on the stage to nearly 20,000 attendees, wondered where he could get a quick bite of food.
Several years earlier, there was an encounter in the alley just outside the backstage door of the Paramount.
“Hey,” said Earle, “what’s up with the Little Jimmy Dickens signature on the wall? I met him once, and he was really kind to me.”
Finally, there was the final interview with Earle. He always seemed much older than he was, a man well beyond his years and perhaps even his time.
“If you follow the course of my records, there’s a search for something,” Earle said. “I’m not afraid of anything. Nothing so far from man or God scares me.”
Earle’s most recent album, “The Saint of Lost Causes,” was issued last year. As with much his career, his lyrics encountered and expounded upon the cold hard facts of life.
“I wouldn’t say music is my life,” Earle said, “but I put my life to music.”
Michael Falk leads cinematic troupe Touching, providers of this week’s free MP3 downloads. Venture to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/touching/isolation-blues-vol1. Find 10 tracks within “Isolation Blues,” the new album from Touching. Issued track-by-track one video at a time, songs including “The Darkness” echo themes of aching and perseverance.
