Short Takes: Fritz & Co. and 49 Winchester take over Wolf Hills Brewing Co. Friday

49 Winchester and Fritz & Co.
Fritz & Co. as paired with 49 Winchester deliver contrasts and comparisons as if they were the Monet and Manet of the local rock scene. They’re impressionists within the same neighborhood.
Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon provides the palette upon which they will play Friday. You can observe. Like Monet, Fritz & Co. and 49 Winchester seek to appeal to the emotions of an audience. They want reactions. Yet like Manet, each creates incredible volume. No need to cup one’s ear.
Pay rapt attention as 49 Winchester blur an occasional line between country and folk and rock. Led by guitarist extraordinaire Logan Fritz, his namesake band hammers largely to rock that rolls. As if from an array of paint on a palette, they spread wide their brushes onto canvases of music en route to achieving expansive scopes of sound. They invite, and they envelope.
Greensky Bluegrass Livestream
Greensky Bluegrass sound as if rock’s Grateful Dead resurrected as a bluegrass band.
Improvisation intact, Greensky Bluegrass embark upon a livestream series that begins 9 p.m. Friday. Find the stream at www.hyfi.com. It costs $14.95 and will run each Friday through August and September.
“We try to create a soundscape,” said Anders Beck of Greensky Bluegrass. “We play together like one big musical instrument. It’s a rhythmic thing, a dynamic thing.”
Formed in the not-so-bluegrass town of Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 2000, Greensky Bluegrass evolved slowly into a nationwide band. Eclecticism and unpredictability rides shotgun with the adventurous lads. As if up a tree, their sound frequently goes well out on a limb into realms of hippie grass, as well as occasional grabs of traditional bluegrass. Free as the wind, Greensky Bluegrass play well upstream from convention.
Todd Snider
“Welcome to the Sunday service, brothers and sisters.”
From the voice of Todd Snider, so begins each Sunday’s livestream as presented by the longtime irreverent singer-songwriter.
See Snider at noon Sunday. Broadcast live via stream from www.purplebuildinglive.com, Snider streams each Sunday from the location. Guitar in hand, songs in mind, he performs sans set lists. What you hear comes straight off the top of his head.
Hear Snider play guitar, harmonica and occasionally piano. Graced with songs tuned in the key of the idiosyncratic, wit flies like bats from a cave. Duck if you wish, but don’t forget to listen. Bright sprigs of humanity peek through the cracks in such unforgettable tunes as “Can’t Complain” and “This Land is Our Land.”
Music Notes
T.S. Eliot’s “The Waste Land” seems an apropos epic poem to attach to the year of COVID-19. Each embodies stark contrasts between life and death amid vast expanses of confusion. Eliot’s comparisons to purgatory and hell do, at least for some and perhaps many, echo parallels of the time in which we live during the pandemic.
Eliot could well have alluded to the music industry in writing “The Waste Land.” Massive tours by the likes of The Rolling Stones and Kenny Chesney halted. All tours, miniature to mammoth-sized, froze in their tracks.
Locally, venues suffer and experience occasional closure — as witnessed by the recent though temporary darkening of Quaker Steak & Lube on State Street in downtown Bristol. Johnson City’s historic Down Home emits barely a peep. Likewise Bristol’s stately Paramount. Whispers sound like roars.
Yet some venues persevere as best they can with live music ongoing. Witness Delta Blues BBQ on State Street. Though slim in build, the restaurant makes ample use of its outdoor space. Adjacent to picnic tables out back where diners may eat while listening to music, Delta Blues’ outdoor stage faces a lineup of seating that provides distance from the stage.
Quaker Steak & Lube’s outdoor space appears sizeable. Particularly since their COVID-19 scare and brief closure, audiences for the venue’s outdoor performances appear much smaller than when previously staged in the months of May and June. Nonetheless, one can attend a show at Quaker Steak, and do so while seated at least two banjo lengths — that’s 6 feet — from their nearest neighbors.
So venture to Delta Blues to see local wizards of sound including Bristol’s Samantha Gray, who appears next on Saturday, Aug. 29. Rock out at Quaker Steak with Bristol’s Velvet Lips, who return to town on Friday, Aug. 7. Oh, and don’t forget …
Mask up, rock out and maintain your distance.
John Prine tagged Arlo McKinley as “a great songwriter.” Good enough. Check him out in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/arlomckinley/the-solo-sessions. Snag three songs, each painted in hues of plaintiveness including a willowy”Ghost of My Best Friend” and harrowing “This Damn Town.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!