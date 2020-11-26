Short Takes: Blackberry Smoke returns for annual homecoming show

Blackberry Smoke’s Pandemic Jam
Black Friday blues? For those who missed seeing Blackberry Smoke make its Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion debut in September, be patient. They’re returning next year.
In the meantime, Blackberry Smoke maintains a tradition of its own with their annual homecoming shows. This year, they offer Pandemic Jam 4: Holiday Homecoming in a virtual setting. See the modern-era Southern rockers Saturday. Broadcast from The Tabernacle in Atlanta, tickets may be bought on the band’s website.
Witness the five-man throwback band perform its album, “The Whippoorwill,” in its entirety. Led by Charlie Starr, Atlanta-based Blackberry Smoke emerged in 2004. Nearly a decade later, the guitar-heavy group broke through with its third album, “The Whippoorwill.” By then, they established firm ground as a band whose roots did not simply encompass a Southern rock sound that was. Instead, with 2014’s album “Holding all the Roses,” they crossed over to country and landed a No.1 album. They’re five rusty nails, refined when needed.
Paste Studio on the Road Streaming Music Festival
Paste magazine has long featured and promoted bands recorded live in their studio. Alas, not during the pandemic.
So Paste partners with Instrumenthead Live to present Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville. The streaming music festival opens Monday and runs through Sunday, Dec. 6. Find the feed on Paste’s website as well as its YouTube site and Facebook page.
Paste typically promotes up-and-coming independents. Its virtual music festival features exactly that, a lineup that begins at noon Monday with Lera Lynn, carries on with musical adventurers Birds of Chicago, folk-rocker Lilly Hiatt and psychedelic-pop star Aaron Lee Tasjan. Tune in at noon Tuesday, Dec. 1 for Michigan’s dynamic War and Treaty. Among the festival’s highlights, singer-songwriter legend Rodney Crowell turns up at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Best of all, it’s free to watch, priceless to appreciate.
Alice in Chains
Seattle’s Alice in Chain helped usher in America’s grunge rock movement of the 1990s.
Led by late lead singer Layne Staley, raw-as-razor-wire tunes including 1990’s droning “Man in the Box” helped changed rock. Befitting the band’s status as change-makers, Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture will honor Alice in Chains with its Founders Award via live stream Tuesday, Dec. 1. Find the feed on the museum’s Facebook page.
A lineup of rock royalty will provide the music. Metallica leads seminal figures including Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan and Pearl Jam’s singer Eddie Vedder. Listen for Slipknot’s Corey Taylor in addition to Heart’s Ann Wilson, Korn, and Mastodon.
Music Notes
A Toys for Tots benefit, set for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Stateline Bar & Grille in Bristol, has been canceled for this year. Organized annually by local musician Dan Deel, he said the show will go on next year on Dec. 4, 2021.
“With the constant increase in COVID cases every day,” Deel said in a release on his Facebook page, “we don’t want to take public health risks especially with older and vulnerable individuals. We hope to possibly set up a drop box at Stateline and possible a virtual event, so stay tuned for that.”
Last year’s event drew a stout lineup of local talent. Performers included Deel, Abingdon’s James Meadows, Blountville’s Mick Kyte, and Bristol’s Randy Broyles.
Like a scroll unfurled gradually, plans for 2021’s edition of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion continue to be revealed. For one, hope soars even as COVID-19 numbers escalate, hope that there will be a 2021 installment of Rhythm & Roots.
“We are hopeful that progress is being made and that by September of next year we will be past this very dark time,” said Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music.
So as in years past, tickets will be on sale on Black Friday. Buy a three-day pass for $90. To ease the purchase price, buyers may now opt to pay via an eight-month payment plan. For more details and to make the purchase online visit www.bristolrhythm2021.com, on-site at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, or by calling 423-573-1927.
Confirmed acts booked for next year’s fest include headliners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, and Blackberry Smoke. Each of them were to have led the lineup this year, the festival’s 20th year.
Additional artists on tap for next year range from bluegrass’ Rhonda Vincent, British sensation Yola, and bluegrass hybrid The SteelDrivers. Furthermore, Texan singer-songwriter Hays Carll, Americana king Jim Lauderdale, and neo-soul’s New Respects return to enliven what will be Rhythm & Roots’ 20th anniversary event.
Music vet Michael Martin Murphey gallops a trio of Western-themed Christmas songs out of the corral and into the forefront for this week’s free MP3 downloads. Saddle up with www.ridingwildfire.com/cowboychristmaslive. Find three songs (“I Heard the Bells,” “Joy to the World,” and “‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime”) pulled from Murphey’s captivating live album, “Cowboy Christmas.”
