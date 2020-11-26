Short Takes: Blackberry Smoke returns for annual homecoming show

“With the constant increase in COVID cases every day,” Deel said in a release on his Facebook page, “we don’t want to take public health risks especially with older and vulnerable individuals. We hope to possibly set up a drop box at Stateline and possible a virtual event, so stay tuned for that.”

Last year’s event drew a stout lineup of local talent. Performers included Deel, Abingdon’s James Meadows, Blountville’s Mick Kyte, and Bristol’s Randy Broyles.

Like a scroll unfurled gradually, plans for 2021’s edition of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion continue to be revealed. For one, hope soars even as COVID-19 numbers escalate, hope that there will be a 2021 installment of Rhythm & Roots.

“We are hopeful that progress is being made and that by September of next year we will be past this very dark time,” said Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music.

So as in years past, tickets will be on sale on Black Friday. Buy a three-day pass for $90. To ease the purchase price, buyers may now opt to pay via an eight-month payment plan. For more details and to make the purchase online visit www.bristolrhythm2021.com, on-site at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, or by calling 423-573-1927.