Short Take: Morgans Mill, Dolly Parton and more perform concerts this week

Local talent James Meadows was among the first performers to grace the stage of the newly named Midnight Oasis. Dates on the books include Mick Kyte tonight at 7 p.m. as well as Savage Outlaws tomorrow night at 9. Coal Creek occupies the stage on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Upcoming dates range from Coal Camp on Friday, Dec. 11, to the Ali Randolph Band on Saturday, Dec. 12. Furthermore, Retroville plugs in to play on Saturday, Dec. 19. More dates will soon follow.

For more information on Midnight Oasis, its lineup and more call 423-844-0400.

Watch Dolly Parton’s “The Library That Dolly Built” on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Broadcast for free at www.facebook.com/dollysimaginationlibrary, the documentary tells the story of how her remarkable Imagination Library came into being.

“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library,” Parton said in a news release. “It is actually not just about me. Our story is the story of children of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump onboard. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made!”