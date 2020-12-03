Short Take: Morgans Mill, Dolly Parton and more perform concerts this week

Morgans Mill
East Tennessee State University’s music program helped launch such luminaries as country superstar Kenny Chesney and current zenith Amythyst Kiah.
Add Morgans Mill to the stack. Lend an ear to the ETSU alums on Friday at Wild Wing Café in Johnson City. Country in sound, outlaw in content, Morgans Mill bears an unmistakable edge that bespeaks a band clad in rural-hearted pizzazz.
Drop a needle onto their second EP, “Wyoming.” Vast as a prairie, the windswept sound of Morgans Mill moseys from the longing of the title track to a hammer-down honker with “Favorite Drinkin’ Song.” Taken in sum, the music of Morgans Mill exudes a live-now credo. Grasp the moment and ride as if astride a bucking bronco. In conveying various shades of freedom, Morgans Mill exhibits music that makes one long for more to come.
Dolly Parton & Friends
When one needs an uplifting message, few are more capable of delivering than Dolly Parton.
East Tennessee’s favorite daughter delivers “Dolly Parton & Friends: Pandora Live Holiday Special” for free at 9 p.m. Friday. Streamed live, find the feed at www.pandoralivedollyparton.splashthat.com. Count on Christmas songs fun to serious with a definite message of positivity.
Motown gospel singer Tasha Combs Leonard, a Grammy nominee, joins Parton. Likewise pop-country singers Carly Pearce and Brett Eldredge will chime in with their takes on a variety of holiday fare. At the helm, Queen Dolly leads. With a voice like no other, look for her to delve into her trove of Christmas fare. Perhaps she’ll revive her meaningful “Hard Candy Christmas.” Maybe she’ll wax traditional. Whatever, Dolly Parton qualifies as can’t miss at Christmas.
Della Mae
Women pervade music and have given us generations of all-female groups. Della Mae lines up as among the finest bands — all-female or not — on the scene.
But it’s a pandemic, and bands aren’t touring. In lieu of the road, Della Mae offers another installment of Monday Night Throwdown. Streamed live at 8 p.m. Monday, viewers can tune to www.facebook.com/heyheydellamae. Missed last week’s show? See it now.
A cavalcade of acoustic beauty bespeaks the style and scope of Della Mae. Formed in Boston in 2009 as a bluegrass-leaning band, by now Della Mae has widened their sound to explore beyond bluegrass. Showcased in their latest album, “Headlight,” their first LP in five years witnesses the band in full-throttle exploratory mode. An unbridled venture, it’s one that mines territory of perseverance and reflection. Not a bad message during times like these.
Music Notes
Classic venues do not die easily. For instance, the establishment formerly known as The Rockin’ Horse now operates under the name of Midnight Oasis Bar & Grill.
Located at 3080 W. State St. in Bristol, Tennessee, the long-beloved nightspot owns a decadeslong history. Its past includes appearances by early-era Alabama, who filled The Rockin’ Horse on the strength of such early hits as “Mountain Music.” In those days, the smoke-filled bar provided an ample stage for local musicians as well as nationally known acts from country’s Steve Wariner to Gene Watson.
Several name changes preceded the currently named Midnight Oasis. Most recently, the venue operated for about a decade under the name of The Country Club Bar and Grill. During its tenure as such, notable appearances included a wooly wild performance by country boy rockers The Kentucky Headhunters in 2014.
Local talent James Meadows was among the first performers to grace the stage of the newly named Midnight Oasis. Dates on the books include Mick Kyte tonight at 7 p.m. as well as Savage Outlaws tomorrow night at 9. Coal Creek occupies the stage on Saturday at 9 p.m.
Upcoming dates range from Coal Camp on Friday, Dec. 11, to the Ali Randolph Band on Saturday, Dec. 12. Furthermore, Retroville plugs in to play on Saturday, Dec. 19. More dates will soon follow.
For more information on Midnight Oasis, its lineup and more call 423-844-0400.
Watch Dolly Parton’s “The Library That Dolly Built” on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Broadcast for free at www.facebook.com/dollysimaginationlibrary, the documentary tells the story of how her remarkable Imagination Library came into being.
“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library,” Parton said in a news release. “It is actually not just about me. Our story is the story of children of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump onboard. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made!”
Parton will participate in a conversation and provide an acoustic performance following the documentary, all of which is free to watch.
Ohio’s Red Wanting Blue drums up a sampler of substance for this week’s free MP3 downloads. Load www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/redwantingblue/red-wanting-blue-sampler to find five tracks from the longtime heartland rockers. Tunes include three selections from their album “The Wanting,” in addition to a song from their EP “The Peppermint Sessions” and a live take of “High and Dry.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
